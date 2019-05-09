Rossignol named to UMaine women’s basketball coaching staff

Parise Rossignol had a key impact on the University of Maine basketball team that reached the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons.

And while her playing eligibility may have expired, her time with the program is not over.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon on Thursday announced that Rossignol, a native of Van Buren, has been hired as an assistant coach with the Black Bears.

“I am so humbled, thankful, and excited for this opportunity to coach at a place that means so much to me and to continue to learn from a coach as knowledgeable and successful as coach Vachon,” Rossignol said in a release. “The women’s basketball program at the University of Maine is special, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to grow as a coach and help add to the program’s tradition of excellence.”

Rossignol joins the staff just two months after finishing her playing career.

“Parise’s love for this university and for the state of Maine resonates whenever she talks about her home,” Vachon said in the release. “I have no doubt the transition from player to coach will be a seamless one for Parise, as her knowledge for the game, her work ethic and most importantly her ability to relate with the players and future Black Bears will be beneficial to our entire program.”

Rossignol played two seasons at UMaine (2014-2016) before stepping away from the game for a year. She returned in 2017, earning the America East Sixth Player Award that season before garnering all-conference second-team recognition last winter while helping the Black Bears win a second straight conference title.

Rossignol appeared in 98 career games with 45 starts. She totaled 567 points, 201 rebounds and 74 assists, averaging of 5.6 points per game. Rossignol led America East in 3-point shooting percentage (.420) last season and made 102 3’s in her career.

Rossignol set UMaine’s record for 3-pointers in a game when she knocked down eight in a win over UMass Lowell.

She graduated from UMaine with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in the spring of 2018, is enrolled in UMaine’s Masters of Education program where she is pursuing her postgraduate degree in Secondary Education: Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction.

Rossignol previously starred at Van Buren high school, leading the state in scoring four consecutive years while averaging 30.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals as a senior (2013-2014). She holds the distinction of being the Maine player to reach 1,000 points the fastest and finished with 2,589 points, the second most in state history.

As a senior, she was a finalist for the Miss Maine Basketball award.

Rossignol also played on two Class D state runner-up soccer squads at Van Buren.