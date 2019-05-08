CMP says it won’t use herbicides or pesticides in proposed hydropower corridor

Central Maine Power’s president and CEO said Wednesday that the utility will not use herbicides and pesticides to clear vegetation as it builds its proposed hydropower corridor, which would run from the Canadian border through western Maine to Lewiston.

The move comes on the eve of the final day of deliberations on the proposed project to be held Thursday by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission. The project would need permits from both agencies.

The use of herbicides and pesticides has been a key part of environmentalists concerns about building the corridor, including during the April 1-5 DEP and LUPC hearings in Farmington.

New England Clean Energy Connect, the name of the project and the CMP spinoff company that will run it, said it would not use any herbicides or pesticides in constructing the new 53-mile right of way to the border with Canada.

“Our commitment to not use herbicides on the 53 miles of new right of way illustrates yet another positive step forward towards a significant environmental milestone created by New England Clean Energy Connect,” Doug Herling, CMP’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

He said the company has an objective to improve its environmental responsibility, including reduction of its carbon footprint. He added that the move goes above current regulations in place in Maine.

In late April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, responding to a request for comments on the NECEC project by the Army Corps of Engineers, asked for an analysis of possible alternative routes for the corridor that might minimize environmental effects. The Army Corps also is considering a permit for the project.

The EPA said that, as proposed, the project would cause direct and secondary impacts to many wetlands, streams and vernal ponds. It would fill 4.9 acres of wetlands and cause impacts to aquatic resources, mostly from vegetation clearing in forested wetlands, and the removal of trees next to streams and vernal pools.

“The transmission line would clear 1,800 acres … and cross more than 200 rivers, streams and brooks, removing over 11 linear miles if riparian vegetation adjacent to these aquatic resources,” wrote Beth Alafat, acting chief of the EPA’s Wetlands Protection Unit. “The project would impact hundreds of acres of wetlands, including 242 vernal pools, mostly through secondary impacts.”