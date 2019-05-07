Saco City Council ends investigation into the city’s top cops

The Saco City Council on Monday voted to end its investigation into the city’s police chief and his deputy.

The Journal Tribune reports that the City Council made the decision after meeting with the mayor behind closed doors for three hours to hear from a third-party investigator hired by the city.

“[The investigator] gave detailed information on the findings and answered a variety of detailed questions from the council in order to satisfy their interest in making certain the investigation was thorough and complete,” Mayor Marston Lovell told the Journal Tribune.

Police Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on paid administrative leave in March for undisclosed reasons. Since then, city officials have remained mum on what prompted the move.

The City Council in late March voted to take over an investigation into Demers and his deputy from the city administrator, Kevin Sutherland.

Under the City Charter, the council has authority to investigate the conduct of any city department or other official body.

The City Council is expected to hold a closed-door session next Monday to decide the next steps, according to the Tribune.