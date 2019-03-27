Saco City Council takes over investigation into city’s police chief and deputy chief

The Saco City Council on Monday voted to take over the investigation into the city’s police chief and deputy chief.

Police Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month for undisclosed reasons.

That move was revealed to city employees in a letter from city administrator, Kevin Sutherland, according to the Journal Tribune.

The City Council met in executive session on Monday night to discuss the investigation, the Journal Tribune reports. When councilors emerged, they voted to take over the investigation from the city administrator, according to the Tribune.

“The City Council has accepted the police department investigation opened by the city administrator and all future activity will be under the purview of the City Council until the matter is resolved,” the Tribune quoted City Councilor Alan Minthorn as saying.

Under the City Charter, the council has authority to investigate the conduct of any city department or other official body.