90-year-old dies after Pittsfield crash

A 90-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon when his car went off the road and hit a tree, the Morning Sentinel reports.

The man was driving his 2014 Cadillac east when witnesses said his vehicle veered into the westbound lane, down into a ditch and struck a tree. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 2 in Pittsfield near Higgins Road, the newspaper reports.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pittsfield Police Department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the crash.