Coleman, Jones, Smith pace Husson to NAC softball championship

Morgan Coleman belted a grand slam homer and Jen Jones pitched a five-inning perfect game on Sunday as second seed Husson University defended its North Atlantic Conference championship with an 8-0, five-inning win over top seed Thomas College at Colby College in Waterville.

Husson went 3-0 in the tournament and is now 23-9 overall. The Eagles qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament and will learn where the team will go on Monday afternoon.

Thomas finished up at 24-9.

The Eagles, who had used a five-run rally in the sixth to beat the University of Maine at Presque Isle in their opener on Friday, erased a 6-3 deficit in a winner’s bracket game against Thomas on Saturday to beat the Terriers 7-6 and advance to the championship round.

But the Eagles didn’t need to rally on Sunday as they scored three runs in the second inning on a walk, singles by Whitney Bess and Arika Brochu, an infield throwing error that allowed two runs to score and Coleman’s run-scoring single.

Coleman walloped her grand slam down the left field line in the fourth after a Briana Brochu base hit, an error and a walk.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Smith, a senior center fielder from Calais, ended the game with an RBI single in the fifth as the eight-run rule came into play.

Coleman had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Eagles. Arika and Bri Brochu and Bess also had two hits apiece.

Jones struck out four in her perfect game. She induced nine fly ball outs and two groundouts.

Coleman and Jones are both from Acton and are former Sanford High School teammates.

Smith went 5-for-7 in the tournament with 10 runs batted in and two homers. She scored three times.

On Saturday, Smith’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth tied the Terriers and Jones singled in what proved to be the game-winning run in the sixth.

Arika Brochu and Chloe Gorey singled to set the stage for Smith’s homer.

In the sixth, Arika Brochu singled and, following a pair of outs and two walks, she scored when Jones singled to right.

Jones pitched three innings of scoreless, hitless relief to pick up the win. She struck out one and didn’t walk anybody.

Smith and Arika Brochu each went 3-for-3 with a homer and two singles. Smith had five RBIs and Brochu had one but she also scored three times.

Jones contributed three singles and Gorey singled twice.

Kelsey Currier doubled and singled for Thomas and Lauren Guppy singled twice. Katlyn Coulter slugged a solo homer in the second. Katie Taylor had an RBI single and Kayla Bess chipped in with a single and a sacrifice fly.

Thomas reached the championship round by beating UMPI 5-4 on Saturday after UMPI had eliminated the University of Maine at Farmington 1-0 in a losers bracket game.

Bess drove in the winning run for Thomas in the bottom of the seventh with a fielder’s choice.

She delivered Lexi Colpack, who had singled, stolen second and moved to third on a groundout.

UMPI trailed 4-2 going into the sixth but Melanee Terry’s two-run homer, her second homer of the tournament, tied it up. It was also the fourth homer of the tourney for the Owls.

Terry’s RBI single staked UMPI to a 1-0 lead in the first but Colpack scored on a wild pitch to tie it in the bottom of the first.

Sarah Duncklee homered for the Owls in the fourth but Colpack’s run-scoring single and Sydney LeBourveau’s two-run base hit in the sixth enabled Thomas to take a 4-2 lead.

Colpack had three singles, Anna Piirainen had a double and a single and LeBourveau singled twice for Thomas. Terry was UMPI’s only repeat hitter with her homer and single.

UMPI wound up 16-15.

In the first elimination game, Brookelynn Garcia fired a five-hitter, striking out nine and not walking anyone, and Anaiz Diaz singled home Marissa Reagle in the second inning for the game’s only run.

Reagle had two singles for UMPI.

Broghan Gagnon doubled for 14-20 UMF and Brianna McGrath threw six innings of five-hit, one-run ball with seven strikeouts and one walk.