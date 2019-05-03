Kentucky Derby day helps kick off Bangor Raceway’s 136th season

The 136th season of racing at historic Bangor Raceway gets underway Saturday afternoon with a day of events leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Doors open to the grandstand at noon with opportunities to place wagers before the Derby post time of 6:46 p.m. Hollywood Casino will be offering prizes for the best derby hat and attire.

Live music will be provided by LUX and Frankie’s Grandstand BBQ will be hosting a pig roast and BBQ. Coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be on display under the grandstand with more than 50 TVs.

“The Kentucky Derby is such a time-honored tradition with harness racing, we love to have fun with it,” Michael Hopkins, Manager of Racing Operations at Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway, said in a release. “Harness racing at Bangor Raceway is also a tradition that is embedded in the fabric of this community.”

The 2019 harness racing season in Bangor begins May 14 with a 5 p.m. post time. Racing continues every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through July 19. Following fair season, racing will resume for three dates in September, followed by a regular schedule starting Oct. 8.

Simulcast wagering will be available at the track on days with live racing in the Win, Play & Show Lounge under the grandstand. All races at Hollywood Casino, Hotel & Raceway are simulcast throughout the country.

The permanent simulcast wagering Race Book remains at Hollywood Casino’s main facility at 500 Main St. in downtown Bangor. On days with live racing at Bangor Raceway, racing fans will have the option of simulcast wagering either at Hollywood Casino or at the track.

Admission to the grandstand is free. Race programs will be sold at the track starting the day before racing for $1 each.