May 01, 2019
College sports

Maine tennis player earns All-America honors at Tennessee

Courtesy of University of Tennessee Athletics
Sadie Hammond of the University of Tennessee celebrates after winning a point during a recent tennis match. The senior from Belgrade has been named an All-American in doubles for the Volunteers, who begin NCAA regional play this week.
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff

Sadie Hammond of Belgrade and University of Tennessee teammate Kaitlin Staines were named NCAA Division I All-Americans in women’s doubles tennis on Tuesday.

Hammond and Staines are seeded eighth for the 32-team NCAA doubles bracket that will be held May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Hammond, a senior captain for the Vols, and Staines, a sophomore from Wagga Wagga, Australia, have compiled an 18-3 record at first doubles this spring, including six victories against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The Tennessee women’s tennis team (19-7) is preparing for its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are set to compete in the Raleigh, North Carolina, regional this weekend, facing Southern Conference champion Furman (26-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Round of 64.

Hammond has a 17-14 record at first singles this spring for the Vols with four victories over ranked opponents. She recently was named to the 2019 All-SEC second team for the second time in her career. Hammond earned similar honors as a freshman in 2016.


Comments

