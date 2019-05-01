Maine tennis player earns All-America honors at Tennessee

Sadie Hammond of Belgrade and University of Tennessee teammate Kaitlin Staines were named NCAA Division I All-Americans in women’s doubles tennis on Tuesday.

Hammond and Staines are seeded eighth for the 32-team NCAA doubles bracket that will be held May 20-25 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Hammond, a senior captain for the Vols, and Staines, a sophomore from Wagga Wagga, Australia, have compiled an 18-3 record at first doubles this spring, including six victories against Southeastern Conference opponents.

The Tennessee women’s tennis team (19-7) is preparing for its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are set to compete in the Raleigh, North Carolina, regional this weekend, facing Southern Conference champion Furman (26-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Round of 64.

Hammond has a 17-14 record at first singles this spring for the Vols with four victories over ranked opponents. She recently was named to the 2019 All-SEC second team for the second time in her career. Hammond earned similar honors as a freshman in 2016.