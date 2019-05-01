Search for missing Eliot man expands to water

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — A search for Adam Camarato, who has been missing since leaving the Clipper Tavern early Saturday morning, moved to the water on Wednesday.

Camarato, 32, of Eliot, Maine, was last seen leaving the 75 Pleasant St. pub at 12:46 a.m. April 27, was on foot and without a car, said his sister, Jamie Fultz. After coordinating a search party in the city’s South End Tuesday, Fultz was back Wednesday on the shore of the Piscataqua River.

A crew of Portsmouth firefighters patrolled the river behind her in the city’s new rigid inflatable fire boat. Joining the river search were crews on boats from New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard. Also searching the river were volunteers from Black Dog Divers of Portsmouth.

Police Capt. Frank Warchol said Tuesday that officers are chasing every lead, looking at cameras and making the case a priority. He said one of the department’s top detectives is now assigned to the case and it’s his priority.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” Warchol said.

Fultz pleaded for anyone in the area to review their surveillance footage for signs of her brother.

“The most important thing we need to know is which direction he went after the Clipper Tavern,” she said.

Fultz said her brother went out to dinner with his boss and his email account includes a receipt for a Lyft ride to dinner at 9 p.m. Friday. He then went to the tavern with a friend who reported he went to the restroom and when he returned, Camarato was gone, his sister said. After the email about the Lyft ride, there are no further emails, she said.

Camarato was last seen wearing a ball cap with an unknown insignia, a dark long-sleeved top and jeans. Fultz said her brother is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She said he has a beard, numerous tattoos and a pierced septum.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth police at (603) 436-2145. Fultz posted a family contact number on the posters around the city, which is (603) 312-9674. Anonymous tips can be left with Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the “P3 Tips” app.