Family of Maine man who went missing hopes local surveillance video can provide clues

The family of Adam Camarato — the Maine man who has been missing since leaving the Clipper Tavern in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning — is asking anyone with access to downtown video surveillance footage to provide it to the police.

Camarato, 32, of Eliot, was last seen leaving the 75 Pleasant St. pub at 12:46 a.m. Saturday. He was on foot and without a car, said his sister, Jamie Fultz. She said no one knows which direction her brother took after leaving the tavern and surveillance images may provide that missing information.

Fultz pleaded for “any business or residence in the downtown area” to review their surveillance footage for signs of her brother.

“The most important thing we need to know is which direction he went after the Clipper Tavern,” she said.

Fultz said her brother went out to dinner with his boss and his email includes a receipt for a Lyft ride to dinner at 9 p.m. Friday. He then went to the tavern with a friend who reported he went to the restroom and when he returned, Camarato was gone, his sister said. After the email about the Lyft ride, there are no further emails, she said.

Camarato has two small boys, ages 8 and 6. When he did not show up to pick up his sons for a weekend visit, alarm bells started going off, Fultz told the Portsmouth Hearld previously.

“He loves those boys, and has a good relationship with his ex-wife,” said Fultz. “When he didn’t show up, she knew something was wrong.”

Camarato lives in Eliot with his grandparents. He is employed at the Middle Street Meat Market in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Fultz said he sometimes sleeps at his job, but he was not there either.