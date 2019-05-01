6-year-old boy killed by school bus in Rumford

RUMFORD, Maine — A 6-year-old boy has died Wednesday after being hit by a school bus while riding his bike, according to RSU 10 officials.

The incident occurred at 3:04 p.m. at the intersection of Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

The RSU 10 school bus was traveling north on Waldo Street and turned onto Essex Avenue.

Police say the boy rode off the sidewalk into the intersection and fell while he was attempting to brake.

The boy was hit by the rear tire of the bus.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.