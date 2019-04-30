Former Ellsworth firehouse demolished after long dispute

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The former Ticonic 4 firehouse building is no more.

Webber Group, the building’s owner, demolished the old firehouse on Friday, City Manager David Cole said. The city had issued a permit for the razing in August.

The demolition brings to an end a long-running dispute over the building, which a group of residents had tried to save, claiming that the firehouse had historic value. The building dates back to the 1800s, but had fallen into some disrepair. Webber Group bought it from the city 13 years ago for $5,000.

Judy Blood, who lives next door to the building, challenged the city’s demolition permit for the structure before the city’s Board of Appeals. But after the city resolved questions about whether the board even had authority to take up the appeal, the panel denied Blood’s challenge in a 6-0 vote in February.

Blood contended that the city sold the property to Webber Group in 2005 for $5,000 with the understanding that Webber would seek city permission for any change in use for the firehouse building, which would include tearing it down. However, the property deed contained no such restrictions, limiting the Board of Appeals’ authority to revoke the demolition permit, the board’s chairman said at the time of the vote.

Blood did not immediately respond to a social media request for comment on Tuesday.

Webber postponed the building’s demolition several times during the challenge.