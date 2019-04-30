‘Fiery crash’ kills 1 person on Interstate 95 in Hampden

A person was killed early Tuesday evening after a car left the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hampden, crashed into a set of trees and burst into flames, police said.

The crash happened around the Hampden-Carmel town line early Tuesday evening and closed the southbound lanes to traffic, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police. Maine State Police called it a “fiery crash” in a brief Facebook post.

Traffic was flowing with delays in the northbound lanes after the crash, which was reported around 5:20 p.m.

The car was still on fire as of 6:10 p.m., McCausland said.

The crash happened near mile marker 176, which is 4 miles south of the Coldbrook Road exit serving Hermon and Hampden, and 2 miles north of exit 174 for Route 69 in Newburgh.

#BREAKING Interstate 95 is shut down due to what @MEStatePolice are describing as a "fiery crash" near mile marker 176. We'll tell you what we know at 6. @FoxABCMaine pic.twitter.com/ueSh4CvRbv — Rachel Mann (@rmann_news) April 30, 2019

The fatal crash came less than a month after the April 3 death of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell on the same stretch of I-95 south. Campbell was killed in a freak accident at mile marker 179 while helping the driver of a disabled vehicle. He was struck by a wheel that separated from a logging truck trailer.