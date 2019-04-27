UMaine, Albany swap lopsided America East baseball victories

Saturday’s America East baseball doubleheader between the University of Maine and host Albany at Varsity Field in New York could have been called “Blowout Saturday.”

After getting shellacked 19-3 in the opener, the Black Bears dealt Albany a 16-1 drubbing in the nightcap.

In the nightcap, junior right fielder Hernen Sardinas and sophomore first baseman Joe Bramanti each belted three-run homers to back the pitching of Cody Laweryson of Moscow and Trevor DeLaite of Bangor.

UMaine (9-25, 7-6 AE) had 16 hits with Bramanti and senior third baseman Danny Casals leading the way with three hits apiece. Bramanti had a double and a single to go with his homer and he drove in five runs. Casals had two doubles among his three hits and knocked in two runs.

Sardinas had a double to go with his homer and scored three times to accompany his three RBIs. Caleb Kerbs doubled and singled and drove in three runs.

Righty Laweryson scattered seven hits and allowed one run over five innings with three strikeouts and three walks. He has won his last three starts and has allowed only one earned run spanning 18 innings in those three starts.

Lefty DeLaite pitched two innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Black Bears broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the fifth inning of the seven-inning game. Kevin Doody doubled to start the inning and Jeff Omohundro reached on a bunt single. Sardinas followed with his seventh homer of the season.

Casals hit a one-out single, Bramanti doubled and Colin Ridley doubled them both home before scoring on a Kerbs single.

Patrick Lagravinese (triple) and Travis Collins each had two hits for Albany (18-20, 8-9 AE).

In the opener, the Great Danes erupted for eight third-inning runs en route to the victory.

Travis Collins and Brad Malm had two-run doubles in the third, Matt Codispoti delivered a two-run single and Dolan Ocasal doubled in a run.

Malm had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs and Collins registered three hits and three RBIs. Ocasal chipped in with a double and a single and two RBIs. Codispoti drove in three runs.

Dominic Savino went 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Sardinas and Cody Pasic each had two doubles for the Black Bears. Sardinas plated two runs. Kerbs singled twice.

Senior righty Nick Silva, who pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Massachusetts in his last outing, lasted just 2 1/3 innings and took the loss. He gave up six runs on three hits and seven walks.