Mills reverses another signature LePage move by pulling photos from EBT cards

Maine will no longer require photo identification on Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for people receiving supplemental food assistance, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

The new change is effective immediately, ending a policy that “threatens eligible Mainers’ access to assistance,” the department said in a Friday release. Any person or family receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — traditionally called food stamps — is eligible for an EBT card.

DHHS on Friday called the need for a photo EBT card an “ineffective policy,” as did Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who said the change “will make it easier for people to obtain a card and get the benefits they need to help them through hard times.”

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said it would help “reduce state costs and burden.”

The change reverses a federal policy Maine adopted in 2014 under former Gov. Paul LePage that allows cardholders to choose whether to display their driver’s license photo on their EBT card. Because EBT cards are often issued to households, rather than individuals, the card photo might not always match the person using it to make a purchase. Though it is illegal to deny a SNAP transaction if the photo ID does not match the person presenting the card, some have still been denied grocery purchases as a result and is an incentive for the department to do away with the policy, the department said.

Though a common form of SNAP fraud is trafficking — when recipients sell some of their card balance at a discount to an ineligible party — there is little to no evidence showing that the use of photo EBT cards decreases fraud, a 2015 Urban Institute study found.

Additionally, states that require photo ID on an EBT card “generally concluded that the option has or would have little to no effect on recipient trafficking,” according to a 2018 study by the Congressional Research Service.

As of December, 19,140 EBT cards in Maine — or roughly 20 percent of SNAP recipients — had photos. Those cards are still valid, but there will be no future option to request a photo EBT card.

