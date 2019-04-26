Police believe missing Maine man might have suffered medical crisis

A search is underway for a missing Wiscasset man who may be experiencing a medical crisis.

Casey Main, 36, has health care issues that require regular attention, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

He left work at 5:30 a.m., Thursday en route to his home, but has not arrived or had any contact with family or friends. “This is out of the normal pattern” for Main, the release states.

Main is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has very short brown hair and a goatee. He drives a gray 2003 Toyota Camry with four doors and a gold Toyota emblem in the grill, Maine license plate 3532 UF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 882-7332.