Body found in Augusta woods identified as woman missing since 2017, police say

Human remains found earlier this month in a wooded area in Augusta have been identified as those of a missing Gardiner woman.

The Maine medical examiner’s office identified the remains found April 7 south of the Cushnoc bridge as those of 29-year-old Megan Gregory, who was last seen in early June 2017, according to Gardiner police Chief James Toman and Augusta police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Gregory, who had struggled with substance use issues, had moved back to Maine from New York in 2016 and had cut off all contact with her family, couch-surfing in Augusta, in Gardiner and in Bath, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Police said that Gregory’s death is not suspicious, though an official cause of death has not been determined.

Toman and Lully said that evidence indicates that Gregory’s body had likely been at the location where she was found since she was reported missing.