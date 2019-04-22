Former Maine basketball star plays at invitational tourney in search of pro spot

Former Messalonskee of Oakland basketball standout Nick Mayo, a four-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection at Eastern Kentucky University, has resumed his workouts in advance of June’s NBA draft after participating at the Portsmouth (Virginia) Invitational Tournament.

The Portsmouth Invitational annually invites 64 of the nation’s top senior college players to play in front of NBA, G-League and international scouts with an eye toward a future in professional basketball.

Mayo averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during his three games in Portsmouth. He shot 53.6 percent (15 of 28) from the field, 40 percent (4 of 8) from beyond the 3-point arc and 64.6 percent (7 of 11) from the free-throw line during tournament play.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored a game-high 19 points Saturday when his Mike Duman Auto Sales team rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to score its only victory of the tournament, 86-79 over Roger Brown’s Restaurant and Sports Bar.

Mayo shot 6 of 11 from the field during the contest, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds and three steals while playing 26 minutes.

Mayo’s parents, Scott and Jenn, as well as an uncle and aunt, were on hand to watch the 2015 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and first-team Bangor Daily News All-Maine selection compete in the tournament, which ran Wednesday through Saturday.

Mayo, who has signed with Las Vegas-area agent Ben Pensack, trained in Las Vegas to prepare for the tournament and is expected to return there to continue individual workouts prior to the June 20 NBA Draft.

Mayo also is set to graduate from Eastern Kentucky in May with a bachelor’s degree in sport management.