DIF&W promotes biologist to lead wildlife division

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has promoted an experienced biologist to serve as the new director of its wildlife division. Nate Webb, who has been working as the supervisor of the department’s Wildlife Resource Assessment Division, will now oversee the development and implementation of policy decisions and legislative proposals, and will coordinate a $12 million budget while supervising a staff of nearly 50 employees.

“Nate’s extensive background as a biologist coupled with his strong leadership and supervisory skills make him an excellent choice to lead the wildlife division,” the department’s commissioner, Judy Camuso, said. Before her appointment as commissioner, Camuso served as the department’s wildlife division director.

Webb first worked for the department as a member of the state’s bear crew while he was a student at the University of Maine in Orono. He graduated from UMaine in 2003 with a degree in wildlife ecology and subsequently went to the University of Alberta, where he earned his Ph.D in 2009.

Webb spent time as a carnivore specialist for the Alberta Ministry of Environment and Parks, working on wolves, cougars and bears. He returned to Maine and rejoined the fisheries and wildlife department in 2014 as special projects coordinator, and was promoted to become the department’s public lands wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Parks and Lands in 2017. A year later he was selected to lead the wildlife and research assessment section out of Bangor.

Webb grew up outside Augusta, and he is an avid hunter, angler, birder and hiker.