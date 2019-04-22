Coca Cola truck bound for Bangor destroyed in turnpike fire

A tractor-trailer hauling Coca Cola products to Bangor was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning on the Maine Turnpike.

The truck was headed north on the turnpike in Kennebunk, near mile 26, about 1 a.m. when the driver, 46-year-old Corey White of Virginia, discovered the fire and pulled the truck into the breakdown lane, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

All three northbound lanes of the turnpike where closed as firefighters battled the truck blaze, McCausland said.

White was not hurt in the fire, McCausland said. But the load of soda was destroyed.

The 2017 Kenworth truck was owned by Bale Brothers of Fayetteville, North Carolina, while the trailer was owned by Falcon Transportation of Presque Isle.

