Twisted Tea truck catches fire on NH highway

A tractor-trailer hauling Twisted Tea caught on fire during the Thursday morning commute on a busy New Hampshire highway.

The tractor-trailer was southbound on Interstate 93 about 7:06 a.m. when it went up in flames near Exit 7 in Manchester, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Video of the fire showed the entire cab engulfed in flames as police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

The fire was extinguished just after 7:30 a.m., and the wreckage was removed shortly after 8 a.m., according to the state police. I-93 was briefly shut down near Exit 7.

The fire destroyed the cab. The tractor-trailer’s driver, who was the only occupant, escaped from the flames without injury, police said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.