Albany softball team rallies for 12-inning win to complete sweep of UMaine

Maranda Jimenez’s run-scoring double with two outs in the top of the seventh inning tied the game and, after squandering a pair of leads in extra innings, Albany scored four 12th-inning runs to beat the University of Maine and sweep Friday’s America East doubleheader at Kessock Field in Orono.

Albany won the opener 2-1.

Saturday’s game was canceled due to rain.

The defending two-time America East tournament champion Great Danes are now 21-11 overall and 9-1 in league play, while last-place UMaine fell to 10-25 and 2-9, respectively.

In the wild nightcap, Jimenez’s double down the left field line drove in Sarah Petzold, who had drawn a one-out walk off Kyleigh O’Donnell.

Albany’s Aliyah Wade and UMaine’s Kelby Drews swapped two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning, and UMaine scored two in the bottom of the ninth to cancel out Albany’s pair in the top of the ninth.

An error and Amelia Ely’s tripled produced Albany’s runs in the top of the ninth, but singles by Hailey Perry, Maddie Decker, Shanna Scribner and Alyssa Derrick, Keely Clark’s run-scoring fielder’s choice and Meghan Royle’s sacrifice fly drew UMaine level in the bottom of the inning.

In the 12th, Katie Falotico’s two-run single broke the tie and an ensuing throwing error allowed another run to score before Petzold singled home the final run.

Mariah Miramontez and Petzold had four hits apiece for Albany. Petzold had a triple. Falotico had three hits, and Shaye Swiatek and Alexis Phillips had two each.

Perry had three hits for UMaine, including a double. Kya Enos homered and singled, Decker and Derrick had two singles apiece, and Royle homered.

In the opener, senior Celeste Verdolivo tossed a four-hitter and Love Drumgole drove in what proved to be the winning run in the fifth inning to pace the Great Danes.

Verdolivo struck out seven and walked one.

Freshman Emily Reid tossed a three-hitter for UMaine with four strikeouts and four walks. Just one run was earned.

Albany took a 1-0 lead in the first on a walk, a stolen base and an infield throwing error.

In the fifth, a hit batsman, a sacrifice, a wild pitch and Drumgole’s base hit made it 2-0.

UMaine scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth on Decker’s one-out homer.