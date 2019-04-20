Here’s how it feels to paddle through the rapids at Six Mile Falls in the Kenduskeag

Jake Feener of Patten carried a GoPro camera for the BDN as he and his crew — Mike Erskine and Mike Bates — paddled their way through the rapids at Six Mile Falls in the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

The trio had a successful trip through the rapids, managing not to tip or flood their canoe in the high waters. The crowd greeted them with cheers as they came out on the other side.

The team finished 16th overall in 2:16:11.

“Some of the rapids where you usually have to bob and weave were just blown right out. You just had to stay out of the meat of the waves,” Feener said. “But we were in a 20-foot canoe, so we could hit some of that big stuff and it didn’t bother us as much as some others.”

