These are the places paddlers and spectators should know for the Kenduskeag canoe race

The 53rd annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race will take place on Saturday, April 20, and we’ve created an interactive map with some of the most important locations to know about ahead of time.

There are the obvious places, the start and finish points, as well as the locations of mandatory portages for paddlers and the worst of the rapids. While paddlers may want to take note of those locations to prepare mentally, spectators often find those to be the best spots to watch the race. Zoom in to see all of the locations we’ve pointed out.

For more information about how to prepare for the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, check out these race tips from veteran paddler Jeff Owen of Orono.