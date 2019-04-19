Outdoors
April 19, 2019
Outdoors Latest News | Mueller Investigation | Bangor Metro | Opioid Epidemic | Today's Paper
Outdoors

These are the places paddlers and spectators should know for the Kenduskeag canoe race

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A canoe goes over at Six Mile Falls in Bangor in 2018 during the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
By Lindsay Putnam

The 53rd annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race will take place on Saturday, April 20, and we’ve created an interactive map with some of the most important locations to know about ahead of time.

There are the obvious places, the start and finish points, as well as the locations of mandatory portages for paddlers and the worst of the rapids. While paddlers may want to take note of those locations to prepare mentally, spectators often find those to be the best spots to watch the race. Zoom in to see all of the locations we’ve pointed out.

For more information about how to prepare for the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, check out these race tips from veteran paddler Jeff Owen of Orono.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like