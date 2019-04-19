A look at the many Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race wipeouts over the years

Costumed canoers will flood the Kenduskeag Stream once again this weekend.

Hundreds of paddlers — veterans and newbies alike — are set to take on the 53rd Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday, April 20.

[Veteran paddler offers Kenduskeag primer for spectators, new participants]

Of the 16 miles that comprise the course, racers can expect 10 miles of flat water. That means there are still plenty of rapids to challenge paddlers and even more action to view as a spectator.

[Water level looking good for 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race]

Elaborate costumes are expected (plus the annual return of the Gumby boat) but so are the inevitable wipeouts. Here’s a look at some dramatic dumps from canoe races past.

Spoiler alert: Things get rocky at Six Mile Falls.

