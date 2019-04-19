A look at the many Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race wipeouts over the years

Elaborate costumes are expected (plus the annual return of the Gumby boat) but so are the inevitable wipeouts. Here’s a look at some dramatic dumps from canoe races past.
Spoiler alert: Things get rocky at Six Mile Falls.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Two men in a green canoe goes over at Six Mile Falls in Bangor during the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on April 21, 2018.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Silas Haggerty and Joshua Prokey dump their canoe while traveling down Six Miles Falls during the 51st annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on April 15, 2017.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Mark Bamford of Bucksport reaches for a rope thrown by a search and rescue volunteer after being thrown from his kayak at Six Mile Falls during the 45th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in this April 16, 2011, file photo.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A red canoe and three paddlers go over at Six Mile Falls in Bangor during the 52nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Michael C. York | BDN
Racers in boat #223, back, grimace as current drags canoe #43 and occupants toward a collision after dumping at 6 Mile Falls in Bangor in this 2008 file photo.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ben Howard, Mary Howard, and Sam Howard dump their canoe while traveling down Six Mile Falls during the 51st annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on April 15. 2017.
Michael C. York | BDN
The challenge of 16 miles of paddling not being tough enough for this brave duo of boat 298 they decided to pull the canoe along with the current at the 42nd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race at 6 Mile Falls in Bangor.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Kalib Carmichael, Adam Smart and Adam Jenkins dump their canoe on their way down Six Mile Falls on the Kenduskeag Stream on April 25, 2015.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A canoe dumps while trying to navigate the white waters of Six Miles Falls during the 51st annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Richard Hartley and Peter Cyr dump out of their canoe while going down Six Mile Falls during the 50th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Oriana Farnham goes into the water as her paddling partner, Frank D'Alessandro, watches at Six Mile Falls in Bangor in this April 21, 2018, file photo.
