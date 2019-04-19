Maine has 171,300 jobs related to international trade, study says

Maine jobs related to international exports and imports totaled 171,300, with 31 percent of them linked to trade with neighboring Canada and Mexico, a new study released Thursday found.

The study, which was funded by a trade advocacy group and used the latest available data from 2017, said more than one in five jobs in the state was trade-related.

Trade-supported jobs in Maine increased by 172 percent in 2017 compared with 1992, two years before the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented. That is 11 times faster than the growth of total employment in the state, the researchers found.

The study was published by the Business Roundtable, an advocacy group of CEOs based in Washington, D.C. It was conducted by Trade Partnership Worldwide, a company that analyzes the economic effects on trade flows.

The research found that every state realized a net positive effect from trade.

Goods and services exports account for 6.6 percent of Maine’s total gross domestic product, the study said.

Maine exported $1.6 billion in goods and services to Canada and Mexico in 2017.

Of the state’s trade-related jobs, 31,600 were linked to trade with China, 31,500 with Canada, 24,200 with the European Union and 22,200 with Mexico.

The trade jobs related to Canada and Mexico combined come to 53,700, or 31.3 percent of the total trade jobs in the state, which is close to the national average.

All of Maine’s meat exports, some $38 million worth, went to Canada, as did almost all of its motor vehicle body and trailer exports. Most agriculture and construction machinery exports, some 95 percent of the $33 million total, went to Canada, with another 4 percent to Mexico and 1 percent to the rest of the world.

Nationwide, trade with China resulted in the most trade-related jobs at 7.3 million, followed by Canada with 7.2 million, the European Union with 5.7 million and Mexico with close to 4.9 million.

Most of those jobs were in service businesses such as construction, finance, transportation and communications.

Canada and Mexico combined supported more than 12 million jobs, or 31 percent of all trade-related jobs in the United States.