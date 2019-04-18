Mainers who want to know what their congressional delegation thinks of Mueller report will have to keep waiting

AUGUSTA, Maine — The four members of Maine’s congressional delegation had a largely muted reaction to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday afternoon, saying they had not reviewed it yet.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday morning released the report, which concluded that President Donald Trump and his campaign did not coordinate with Russia during the election and came to no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the investigation. However, the report details instances in which the Republican president tried to take control of the Mueller probe.

The report was delivered last month to Attorney General William Barr, who issued a four-page summary of its findings. After that, Maine’s delegation was united in calling for the report’s release, though the state’s members of Congress had varying degrees of trust in Barr’s summary.

All four of them were in Augusta on Thursday with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and Gov. Janet Mills for the groundbreaking of a $91 million, 138-bed Maine Veterans’ Homes facility. They demurred to reporters, saying they hadn’t gone over it.

Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said “I’m going to look before I leap.” Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, said “it’s important that the American people have the opportunity to review the report,” but she wouldn’t comment further until she read it.

In an NPR appearance later Thursday afternoon, King said “just because something is legal or isn’t criminal doesn’t make it right,” and “I’ve never heard of a candidate for office saying you should elect me because I haven’t been indicted.”

“Ultimately, I think the voters in 2020 are going to be the people that decide what was right or wrong in this case,” King said.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from the liberal 1st District and the harshest Trump critic in the delegation, said it was “critically important to know any influence the Russians have played in our election.” Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from the 2nd District, which Trump won handily in 2016, said he had been in meetings for most of the day.

“I’m going to get back to the house tonight and have a copy waiting for me and start digging through it,” Golden said. “We’re going to give it the serious look it deserves.”

