Fatal drug overdoses fell 15 percent in Maine in 2018

Maine saw 15 percent fewer drug overdose deaths in 2018, marking a reversal in a seven-year trend of increasing fatalities in the Pine Tree State from the opioid epidemic.

In 2018, 354 Mainers died as a result of a drug overdose, down from 417 the year before, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

“Maine is not the only state seeing a reduction in overdoses. The across-the-board reduction in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical drug deaths suggests broad influences are impacting overdose rates, for example, economic changes, the composition and combination of drugs being trafficked, and regional law enforcement efforts, as well as specific policy changes around opioids,” Marcella H. Sorg, of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center, wrote in a report released Thursday.

The majority of drug overdoses — 80 percent — continue to be fueled by opioids, often in combination with other drugs or alcohol, according to the report.

This story will be updated.