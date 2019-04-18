‘Nasty, intentionally deployed’ computer virus shuts down Augusta City Hall

A computer virus has shut down Augusta City Hall, according to city officials, making the city’s network unusable.

Augusta City Hall was basically emptied Thursday, after city officials say they were forced to close due to a “nasty, intentionally deployed virus” on the public safety computers.

Augusta city officials say the virus hit the city network around 3 a.m. A sign on the door said City Hall would be closed Friday as well.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

They say city hall’s electronic operations were shut down to try and find the source of the problem.

First responders say their radio system and phones still work, so the public is not in danger, but say their computer system is down, so they have to input a lot of their work Thursday by hand.

[Police investigating human remains found in Augusta]

“It’s more of a burden on our clerical staff and dispatchers,” Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said. “Not right now, but it will be once we get all of our computers back up, we will have to then go back in and backfill information.”

City officials say they are hoping the problems can be fixed by Friday, but say if they aren’t, they should be back up and running early next week.

They also say Thursday’s City Council meeting is still on schedule to take place at 7 p.m.