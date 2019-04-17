Lombardi Trophy coming to Maine on Friday

Augusta-born Derek Rivers, who appeared in six games at defensive end for the New England Patriots this past season, will travel to Maine’s state capital on Friday where the Lombardi Trophy will be displayed for a public viewing and photo reception in the Maine State House.

The Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the Super Bowl champs and the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl by virtue of a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The viewing will take place from 1-4 p.m. and, at 2:15, Gov. Janet Mills will be joined by Rivers, team mascot “Pat Patriot” and a member of the Patriots cheerleaders.

Members of the public may view and take pictures with the trophy from 1-4 p.m.

Shortly after being born in Augusta, Rivers and his family moved to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers was a third round draft pick (83rd) of the Patriots in 2017 but missed the entire 2017-18 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

This season, he was credited with two tackles and one sack in six games.

He was a two-time Football Championship Subdivision All-American at Youngstown State in Ohio.