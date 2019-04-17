Thursday, April 18, 2019: Not so sunny on solar energy, mutual self-respect, red flags about the ‘red flag’ proposal

Not so sunny on solar energy

I saw a TV program a number of months ago about solar energy. Gov. Janet Mills is in favor of solar power. My question to her is: Where are the landfills to accept spent panels going to be?

These are toxic cells within those frames and not good for our ground soil. I was always in favor of solar power, but now I wonder and I hope Mills reads this letter before we are caught in a land-polluting trap.

Bill Perreault

Brunswick

Practice mutual self-respect

Women are fighting back against generations of discrimination and sexual abuse. About time.

However, all men should not be cast in the same mold. In my 30 years as a teacher, I dealt with thousands of students. There were times I put my hands on female students.

On occasions when a young woman suffered the loss of a family member, the loss of a classmate or the break up of a relationship, hugging her was an act of compassion — in some small way sharing her grief. In just the opposite emotion, a hug was appropriate in sharing joy over an academic or athletic achievement.

There were times when I had to restrain someone who had become irate over an issue to prevent her from doing harm or being harmed. In all of these situations, there was no sexual intent.

Sharing, comforting and caring are part of a teacher’s job. My touching should not be equated with someone who grabs a woman to get her to do anything they want. If we all — men and women — practice mutual self-respect, we will live in a better world.

Ron Jarvella

Belfast

Red flags about the ‘red flag’ proposal

LD 1312, the proposed “red flag” law, is a dangerous and flawed bill. Existing law provides greater protection both for those who need a protective order and for individuals restrained by protective orders.

Title 19-A, section 4001 through section 4014 govern Maine’s existing Domestic Violence Protection Orders and gives courts the ability to remove any weapon a judge deems dangerous. It provides specific criteria that must be met before an order can be issued. It provides temporary, emergency, and the ability to extend protective orders. Hearings can be held ex parte when necessary.

Conversely, and inexplicably, LD 1312 is limited to the removal of just firearms, leaving other dangerous weapons in the hands of an abuser, providing less protection for those in need than existing law. Title 34-B paints a similar picture. Current law again provides stronger protection for those in a mental health crisis and any they may harm. Perhaps the most dangerous omission in LD 1312 is the lack of protection for a defendant’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

Anyone who values the basic tenets of our justice system should be worried about a bill that expands police power while actually providing less protection for those at risk.

John Szarowski

Corinna