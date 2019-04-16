UMaine hockey players gain valuable experience at world championships

Six University of Maine women’s ice hockey players received valuable experience playing in three International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments over the last 10 days.

At the World Championships in Espoo, Finland, junior forwards Tereza Vanisova and Vendula Pribylova and sophomore defenseman Anna Zikova helped the Czech Republic earn the top spot in the B bracket with a 4-0 record before losing to eventual silver medalist Finland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Sophomore Daria Tereshkina played both forward and defense at UMaine and was on the Russian team that reached the semifinals. Russia lost to the gold-medal winning United States team coached by former UMaine player and associate head coach Bob Corkum 8-0 in the semifinals and fell 7-0 to Canada in the bronze medal game.

Vanisova posted three points on two empty-net goals and an assist and Pribylova scored two important goals, the game-winner in a 3-1 win over Japan and the go-ahead goal in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over Sweden.

Zikova played in all five games but didn’t register a point.

Tereshkina didn’t get on the scoresheet for Russia but played in all seven games. Russia lost to the United States, Canada and Finland in round-robin play but beat Switzerland 2-1 and beat the Swiss again 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

UMaine sophomore forward Michelle Weis registered a goal and two assists in five games for 3-2 Denmark in the Division I Group A Championships in Budapest, Hungary. By finishing second to Hungary in the six-team tourney, the Danes and Hungarians were promoted to the 10-team field for next year’s IIHF World Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia. That is the highest level of women’s hockey.

The Danes beat Slovakia, Italy and Norway and lost to Hungary and Austria.

UMaine freshman forward Liga Miljone played for Latvia, which finished last (sixth) in the Division I Group B Championships in Beijing, China, and got relegated to Group C.

Miljone played in the last four games and scored in the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands, who won the tournament and got promoted to Division I Group A.

Vanisova, Pribylova, Zikova, Miljone, Weis and Tereshkina were six of UMaine’s 10 leading scorers last season, but the Black Bears had a disappointing season. They finished ninth (14-15-5 overall, 7-15-5 Hockey East) and missed the playoffs being picked third in the preseason coaches’ poll after a program-best third place finish during 2017-2018.