Wednesday, March 17, 2019: Ban child marriage, christening another warship, death with dignity

Ban child marriage

I am writing in support of LD 545, An Act To Ban Child Marriage, sponsored by Sen. Dave Miramant. I believe this bill functions in a practical sense but also functions symbolically, supporting a vulnerable population and disapproving of a practice that hurts young people in the U.S. and internationally.

There is no federal law mandating the age of marital consent in the United States, so this is left to states to decide. This creates a huge loophole for abuse and sex trafficking in the U.S. Between 2007 and 2017, more than 5,000 adults were approved to bring minors into the U.S. from abroad as spouses or fiances. Additionally, almost 3,000 minors sought to bring in adults to the U.S. as spouses or fiances. As a country, we are supporting and institutionalizing the sexual abuse and trafficking of young people.

I believe that as a country, we need to take a stand and support our vulnerable populations. Maine needs to join the national movement to end sex trafficking and support vulnerable children by taking a stand and adopting LD 545 into law. I hope legislators around the state will see the value in this important bill.

Sarah Woodman

Rockland

Christening another warship

A common question posed by Christians during the Lenten season is, what should I give up? Lent is a time to reflect and repent in preparation for Easter, the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. It is a time when Christians renew their commitment to follow Jesus.

One would think that to follow Jesus means to internalize his teachings by examining our behavior and making radical changes where we stray from his example. Such reflection, you may expect, would result in a proliferation of love, compassion, nonviolence and service to the poor and marginalized.

So why is it that in this so-called Christian nation, billions of tax dollars are spent on weapons of mass destruction whose purpose it is to bring death and destruction to people around the globe?

On April 27, hundreds of people will gather at Bath Iron Works for the “christening” of the latest Zumwalt class destroyer, the USS Lyndon B. Johnson. Imagine what Jesus might do with the $4.5 billion one of these ships costs to lift up the least among us.

Will the Christians witnessing that event have any inkling that what is being glorified there is the antithesis of the teachings of Jesus? In this holy season and beyond, let’s give up the glorification of military might and the proliferation of endless war.

Let’s support action by BIW to convert its manufacturing to industry that promotes an economy built for life not death such as wind, solar and transit. The time has come for an examination of conscience that leads to radical change.

Mary Ellen Quinn

Pax Christi Maine

Winterport

Delighted to see Non Sequitur

Thanks to BDN for bringing Non Sequitur back to the comics pages. I contacted Wiley Miller, the strip’s creator, by email yesterday, delighted to see his work back and reassured him I would do the same to the BDN.

Paul Mazur

Northport

Death with Dignity in Maine

I urge the Senate to query the elderly, not the healthy young, no matter what their expertise in this field. When one is healthy, death is far away, it’s natural and easier to feel immortal. The healthy and young seldom consider death seriously. Most have little idea what is entailed with loss of capacity, health, independence, or chronic and acute pain, and deadly disease — much, or all of which is inevitable the longer one lives.

We all will die, but it is primarily the elderly that confront it imminently, who know intimately the pain involved in serious illness or incompetence. The objection to passing this Death with Dignity Act are primarily made by the young or healthy citizens. I know many elderly who are terrified of the end of life and how to end it safely, painlessly. It is a decision we should all be able to make on our own — it should not be up to others. Remember, the baby boomers are nearly there: they will demand more compassion than exists today.

Finally, this bill doesn’t require those who object to it to avail themselves of its options. This is a choice made by each individual privately. This should be everyone’s option.

Nancy Nadzo

Orono