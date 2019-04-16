Woman accused of trying to use fake $100 bills at Bangor convenience store

Bangor police arrested a 36-year-old woman Monday after she allegedly tried to pay for purchases at a local convenience store with two fake $100 bills, according to a police affidavit.

Tiffany Voisine, who has no fixed address, was arrested two weeks after a cashier at the Leadbetter’s at 219 Hammond St. caught her trying to pay with counterfeit money, according to the affidavit. She was charged with aggravated forgery, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 dollars. The arrest came the same day Bangor police advised the public to look out for counterfeit $50 and $100 bills circulating in the area.

The cashier told Voisine and her boyfriend that the bills were fake, according to police, and Voisine said she had received them from a friend of her boyfriend’s the night before.

Voisine will be released under a contract with Maine Pretrial Services. She is banned from returning to Leadbetter’s. She is next due in court June 11.

After Voisine was arrested, she told Officer Nathaniel Alvarado that she knew of someone in the Bangor who was allegedly printing fake $50 and $100 bills, according to the affidavit.

Bangor police department released photos of the fake bills Monday. The bills have red or pink Chinese lettering on them.