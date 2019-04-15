Police: Watch out for counterfeit $50, $100 bills in Bangor

Counterfeit $50 and $100 bills are circulating in Bangor, according to police.

Three local businesses have reported receiving the fraudulent money, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor police said Monday.

Some of the bills police have seized are marked with Asian lettering and symbols, Betters said.

“We’d like to encourage the public, retail establishments and financial institutions to double check any $50 and/or $100 dollar bills they receive,” he said. “Oftentimes, counterfeit bills are slightly different in size and off color when compared to authentic bills. They usually have the same serial numbers as well.”

Anyone with information on whoever is responsible for the counterfeit bills is asked to notify the Bangor police at the anonymous tip line at 207-947-7384, option 5.