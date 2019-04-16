Central Maine cities prepare for possible river flooding

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers for Tuesday.

The Kennebec River is at risk of flooding in Augusta from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and in Skowhegan until 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A flood warning for the Androscoggin River in Auburn is also in effect. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the water level in Augusta was just less than 11 feet.

Flood stage is at 12 feet, and the river is expected to crest around 13 feet.

The flooding follows a recent bout of rainfall and snow melt. Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard was out on the Kennebec River, breaking ice to prevent ice jams.

Augusta police continue to monitor the river for possible flooding. Residents are asked to avoid the Front Street area while the river is rising.

Police also urged people not to drive through any flooded areas.