Trevor Noah set for stand-up show in Bangor this summer

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will bring his “Loud and Clear” standup comedy tour to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this summer, Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday.

Noah will perform in Bangor on Saturday, Aug. 10. Ticket prices for the show start at $35, and go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday.

In addition to hosting “The Daily Show” since 2015, succeeding Jon Stewart, the South Africa-born Noah is an acclaimed comedian and writer. He has done stand-up all over the world, and in 2016 he released a best-selling memoir, “Born a Crime.”

Two more August shows for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion were also announced this week: Bryan Adams on Aug. 2 and Brantley Gilbert on Aug. 22. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.