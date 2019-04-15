Man dies in Somerset County house fire

One man died Sunday morning after a house fire in Anson.

The fire broke out in a Moore Street residence about 10:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WGME. Anson fire Chief Stacey Bean told the TV station that heavy smoke was coming out of the windows and eaves when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Only one person, who authorities have not identified, was in the home at the time of the fire, WGME reports.

The fire is believed to have started in the home’s basement, but it’s cause has yet to be determined, according to WGME.