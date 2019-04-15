Manslaughter trial in baby’s death that sparked father’s rampage to begin Tuesday

The jury-waived trial of a Millinocket man accused of causing the death of his former girlfriend’s child nearly four years ago will begin Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Jessee Mackin, 36, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of 6-month-old Larry Earl Lord on May 7, 2015. He was born Oct. 24, 2014, in Houlton to Anthony Lord and Jamie Clark.

The baby died as a result of bleeding in his brain and a fractured skull, according to the Maine attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case. Mackin and Clark were living together when the baby died.

Lord, 38, of Crystal is serving two life sentences at the Maine State Prison in Warren in connection with a two-county rampage in July 2015 — two months after his baby’s death. He was sentenced Aug. 8, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to murdering Kyle Hewitt, 22, of Benedicta and Kevin Tozier, 58, of Lee; shooting and wounding Kim Irish, 57, Clayton McCarthy, 57, and Carlton Eddy, 52, all of Benedicta; and assaulting Kary Mayo, 40, of Silver Ridge with a hammer.

At his sentencing, Lord blamed his actions on the loss of his son and his frustration over how long the investigation was taking.

Mackin was indicted for manslaughter on Feb. 24, 2016. He remains free on $25,000 cash bail.

Defense attorney Stephen Smith of Augusta said Monday that his client would be found not guilty.

“Jessee loved little Larry like he was his own,” Smith said. “I believe the evidence will show he had nothing to do with little Larry’s death.”

The trial is scheduled to last through Friday. Superior Court Justice William Anderson is expected to issue a written verdict several weeks after the trial ends.

If convicted, Mackin faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.