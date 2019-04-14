UMaine baseball team sweeps Saturday doubleheader

The University of Maine piled up 21 runs on Saturday while earning a sweep of an America East baseball doubleheader against the University of Massachusetts Lowell at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

The Black Bears took the opener 16-4 before earning a 5-3 victory in Game 2.

In the opener, Cody Pasic posted four singles and drove in three runs to propel UMaine’s 16-hit attack. Joe Bramanti knocked in four runs with two doubles and a single. Hernen Sardinas homered and singled (three RBIs) and Kevin Doody posted a three-run triple and a sacrifice fly. Jeffrey Omohundro doubled and singled.

Bangor’s Justin Courtney pitched five innings of two-hit, shutout relief with six strikeouts and a walk to spearhead a clutch effort by the UMaine bullpen. Dillon Stimpson (1-0) worked two-thirds of an inning in relief of starter Nick Silva to earn the win, while Jacob Small worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Oscar Marchena tripled and doubled with an RBI to lead the offense for UMass Lowell and Ciaran Devenney cranked a solo home run. Starter Connor Metelski (1-5) lasted only 1 1/3 innings in suffering the loss on the mount.

The Black Bears broke a 1-1 tie by scoring six times in the second inning. Caleb Kerbs led off with a double and took third on Doody’s sacrifice bunt. After Omohundro walked, Sardinas delivered an RBI single to center field.

Bobby Brennan was hit by a pitch and Danny Casals walked, forcing in the second run and spelling the departure of Metelski. Colin Ridley bounced back to the mound to score a run, then Bramanti stroked a two-run double to right-center. An error then produced the sixth run and sent the Black Bears on their way.

In the nightcap, Pasic poked a three-run double in the third inning to provide UMaine with its eventual winning run.

Starter Peter Kemble of Bangor (2-4) scattered four hits and two runs with four strikeouts through the first four innings to pick up the win. Bangor’s Trevor DeLaite provided two innings of two-hit, one-run relief and Matt Geoffrion worked a scoreless seventh for his first save as the bullpen preserved the lead and the victory.

Casals doubled and singled and Jake Roper belted a solo homer among only six hits for the Black Bears.

Joey Castellanos singled twice with an RBI and Michael Young hit a two-run homer for the River Hawks. Nick Rand (2-5) went the distance, surrendering six hits and five earned runs with five walks and four strikeouts.