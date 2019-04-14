Kocenski pitches Hartford to softball sweep of UMaine

Julianna Kocenski pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out four and walking only one, in a 1-0 opening-game win that sparked an America East doubleheader sweep of the University of Maine on Saturday at West Hartford, Connecticut.

The Hawks won the second game 4-2.

Kocenski (9-12) outdueled UMaine’s Kyleigh O’Donnell (2-5), who spaced four hits and registered six strikeouts with one walk.

Paige Fedak’s home run in the fourth inning accounted for the game’s only run.

Emma Lake, Shanna Scribner and Emily Reid singled for the Black Bears.

In the opener, Danielle Rocheleau’s two-run double in the seventh inning provided the margin of victory for the Hawks.

Kiana Harris singled and knocked in a run for Hartford to back Kocenski, who pitched three innings of two-hit, shutout relief to earn the win in the circle. Isabella Gerone allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and three walks through the first four innings.

For UMaine, Amanda Nee doubled and singled while Laurine German posted a single and an RBI.