Woman dies in Sabattus house fire

A Sabattus woman is dead after being found inside a home off of Wales Road in Sabattus.

The body has not been identified yet, according to Sabattus Fire Chief Marc Veilleux.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Friday, and Veilleux said it was a challenging fire to address,

“The majority of the apparatus was tankers due to the lack of water, so we had to shuttle water into the scene,” he said.

The property had some problems, according to Veilleux.

“There were no working smoke detectors in the building, which I’m sure hampered some of the efforts to allow someone to escape,” he said.

The property had no electricity or utilities, but the house was filled with items, Veilleux said.

“Unfortunately, due to large amounts of personal belongings in the building, they had a very difficult time making access. There was stuff piled in front of the doors,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

“The home has a lot of material inside. Household items and all. Not overly excessive, but there are a lot of items in there,” said Sgt. Ken Grimes, a member of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

An autopsy will take place Saturday in Augusta. The body was found close to what they believe was the source of the fire, Grimes said.

“We do have a little bit of a roof collapse around the living room area where we believe the fire originated,” he said.

Veilleux says that although the investigation is still underway, they want to remind everyone about the importance of fire detectors.

“With modern day construction, you only have two or three minutes to be able to get out from the time the fire starts,” he said. “Smoke detectors save lives.”

A total of six departments responded to this fire.

The section of Wales Road that was closed down shortly reopened after 8 p.m. April 12.