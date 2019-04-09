UMaine women’s hockey players help Czechs reach world championship quarterfinals

Three University of Maine players have helped lead the Czech Republic to a 4-0 record and the top spot in Group B during the International Ice Hockey Federation World Women’s Hockey Championships in Finland.

Junior center Tereza Vanisova has registered two goals and an assist, and junior winger Vendula Pribylova has scored twice. Sophomore defenseman Anna Zikova has played in all four games.

The Czech Republic, which had never won more than two games in a row in the World Championships, plays Finland, the third-place finisher in Group A, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

All five teams in Group A and the three top finishers in Group B advanced.

Vanisova provided an assist in the tourney-opening 3-1 win over France, and scored empty-net goals in the 5-3 victory over Sweden and 3-1 triumph over Japan. Pribylova scored the game-winner against Japan and the go-ahead goal against Sweden.

Former UMaine player and associate head men’s hockey Bob Corkum is the head coach of the U.S. team that went 4-0 to win Group A and earn a quarterfinal matchup with Japan.

Another UMaine player, sophomore defenseman Daria Tereshkina, plays for 1-3 Russia, which faces a quarterfinal matchup with 0-4 Switzerland. The winner faces the USA-Japan winner in the semis.

The Czech Republic-Finland winner takes on the Canada-Germany victor.