Friendly’s closes Augusta restaurant

Employees arriving at the Friendly’s restaurant in Augusta Monday morning found a sign that it had closed, though the two other Maine locations were open this morning.

The radio station 92Moose.fm reported the closure, including an image of the sign that greeted surprised employees.

It said, “We apologize for disappointing you on this visit, but this location is now closed for business. We regret that we do not have another Friendly’s Restaurant near you, but we hope that you will visit one of our other locations when traveling. We appreciate your patronage over the years and for allowing us to try and make the world Friendly, one scoop at a time. For media inquiries please contact Friendlysmedia@ficrg.com.”

The other two locations in Maine, in Windham and South Portland, contacted by the Bangor Daily News were still open. However, media is being referred to the corporate headquarters for comment.

Friendly’s parent company, Sun Capital Partners in Boca Raton, Florida, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Restaurants in New York and Massachusetts also were closed over the weekend with the same sign posted on the door, according to various Twitter posts. CYNCentral reported on Twitter that four restaurants in Syracuse closed abruptly.

Friendly’s was founded in 1935 at the height of the Great Depression by brothers Prestley and Curtis Blake in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It’s recent bumpy ride began in October 2011, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Since then, more than 100 of the restaurant locations have closed, according to Wikipedia, citing a Boston.com article.

