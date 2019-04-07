UMBC freshman sensation shuts out UMaine softball team

University of Maryland Baltimore County freshman lefthander Courtney Coppersmith, who pitched no-hitters in her previous two starts, came two outs away from another one but finished with a one-hitter in Sunday’s 4-0 America East softball triumph over the Black Bears in Baltimore.

The teams had split on Saturday with Coppersmith tossing a no-hitter in the opener with 17 strikeouts for a 7-0 triumph before the Black Bears posted a 4-0 win in the nightcap. The Bears scored all of their runs off Gillian McCarthy before Coppersmith came on in relief and tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-hit 11-strikeout ball.

So Coppersmith hurled 18 1/3 innings over the weekend, allowing two hits and no runs with 41 strikeouts and five walks.

UMBC improved to 19-13 overall, 4-2 in America East, while UMaine fell to 8-20, 1-5.

The Black Bears have been shut out in three of their last four games.

On Sunday, UMaine freshman catcher Keely Clark ruined Coppersmith’s no-hit bid with a one-out double down the right-field line with one out in the seventh.

Coppersmith finished with 13 strikeouts and two walks. She is now 14-6.

The Retrievers supplied Coppersmith with the only run she was to need in the third inning.

It was unearned.

After Lilly Volk pitched two scoreless innings, freshman Emily Reid came on to pitch in the third and walked Imani Dawson and, one out later, she walked Maddie Daigneau.

Daigneau eventually scored on third baseman Alyssa Derrick’s throwing error.

UMaine will play its home-opening series against Hartford on Saturday (doubleheader) and Sunday, beginning at noon.