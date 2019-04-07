Maine swimmers set state records at YMCA national championships

Maine swimmers concluded the YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, with impressive performances.

Nathaniel Berry, competing for the Kennebec Valley Y in Augusta, finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a state-record time of 20.21 seconds.

Brandon Johnson collected points for the Bath YMCA in the 50 free with a seventh-place finish at 20.56 and Downeast YMCA’s Camden Holmes finished ninth at 20.59.

Holmes, an Ellsworth High School senior, clocked a 46.3 in the 100 free.

Olivia Harper of the Bath Y claimed ninth in the 200 individual medley with her 2:01.9, establishing a state record.

Gabby Low from the Kennebec Valley Y nabbed a 10th-place finish in the

200-yard butterfly at 2:02.2. Low, who, according to the College Swimming website, will attend the University of Connecticut, also competed in the 200 individual medley (2:04.9) and finished 20th.

Low’s teammate Cecilia Guadalopi scored 23rd in the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.6.