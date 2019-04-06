UMaine, UMBC split America East baseball doubleheader

Senior right-hander Nick Silva tossed his second gem over his last three starts and Caleb Kerbs singled in what proved to be the game-winning run in the seventh inning as the University of Maine posted a 2-1 victory over the University of Maryland Baltimore County in the first game of a home-opening doubleheader split at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

In the nightcap, sophomore righty Nick Trabacchi served up a home run ball to Hernen Sardinas on the first pitch he threw but pitched two-hit, shutout ball the rest of the way as UMBC triumphed 4-1 in the seven-inning affair.

In the opener, Silva pitched 8 1/3 innings of three-hit, one-run ball before Bangor’s Trevor DeLaite registered the final two outs with strikeouts to pick up his second save as UMaine ended a four-game skid.

Silva had pitched eight shutout innings two weeks ago in an 8-0 win over Binghamton.

UMaine (3-22, 2-5 AE) broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh with an unearned run after UMBC third baseman Christian Torres mishandled a Joe Bramanti grounder into a two-base error.

Ryan Turenne sacrificed him to third and Kerbs poked a single to left to deliver him.

UMaine had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Sardinas base hit, a groundout, Danny Casal’s single and Colin Ridley’s run-producing fielder’s choice.

UMBC (14-12, 2-6 AE) tied it in the third on Raven Beeman’s base hit, Andres Machado’s sacrifice, a walk, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

The Retrievers loaded the bases in the eighth but Blaze O’Saben popped up a squeeze bunt and it resulted in an inning-ending double play.

DeLaite came on with one out and one on in the ninth and gave up a single to Joey Goodwin before striking out the final two hitters.

Sardinas and Kerbs had two hits each for UMaine and Beeman had two for UMBC, which received 6 1/3 innings of four-hit, two-run (one earned) ball from freshman righty Cooper Adams.

In the nightcap, graduate student Justin Courtney made just his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow a year ago. He cruised through the first two innings and retired the first two hitters in the third.

But O’Saben’s triple started a rally and Torres’ base hit tied it. A Goodwin single and a walk loaded the bases and the lefty Colin Casey rifled a bases-clearing triple to right-center.

Trabacchi struck out three and walked one in going the route.

Peter Kemble pitched 3 1/3 innings of two-hit, scoreless relief for UMaine.

Casey and O’Saben had two hits each for UMBC.

It was the seventh time over the last 10 games that the Black Bears have been held to five hits or less in a game and they have scored only 18 runs in those 10 games.