April 06, 2019
Crews respond to roof fire at UNUM in Portland

WGME | CBS 13
Portland firefighters toss burnt material from the roof of a UNUM building off Congress Street Saturday morning while dealing with a fire.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Firefighters responded to the roof of a UNUM building off Congress Street Saturday morning to deal with a fire.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Pictures and video from the scene show firefighters on the roof, tossing burnt materials off the building.

Portland went to all hands on deck shortly after the call, bringing more crews to the scene.

According to the Portland Fire Department Central Station’s Facebook page, smoke was visible and it appears the fire was under metal decking below roofing materials.

Firefighters also dealt with smoke conditions in the basement.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

There are no reports of injuries.


