Maine duo ties for second at YMCA swimming national championships

Maine swimmers Olivia Harper of the Bath YMCA’s Long Reach Swim Club and Gabby Low of the Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta finished tied for the silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke Wednesday at the YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Low and Harper were timed in 53.53 seconds to finish behind Paige Harper from Bradford, Pennsylvania, who collected the 100 backstroke win at 52.8.

Harper also grabbed fourth in the 200 backstroke (1:57.2), while Low swam a 54.7 in the 100 butterfly and finished eighth.

The Bath YMCA team coached by Jay Morissette collected a bronze medal in the women’s 200 medley relay at 1:41.8. Ella Martin (25.2), Haily Harper (29.2), Olivia Harper (24.2) and Margie McLeod (23) finished three-tenths of a second behind Ohio’s Blue Ash YMCA, the gold medal relay. Their time was ninth-tenths off the national record.

Martin’s 56.2 in the 100 backstroke placed 21st.

In the men’s medley relay, Long Reach swimmers Nicco Bartone (23.8), Dominic Marco (27.8), Brandon Johnson (21.5) and Matt Yost finished 15th at 1:34.5.

Kennebec Valley’s Nathan Berry touched at 49.2 in the 100 backstroke and scored 11th.

The championship meet concludes Friday.