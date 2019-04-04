UMaine baseball’s Justin Courtney to get first conference start in two years

ORONO, Maine — For the first time in nearly two years, University of Maine ace right-hander Justin Courtney of Bangor will take the mound against an America East opponent this weekend.

It comes against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the last league team he faced, on May 28, 2017, in the America East championship game. Courtney got a no-decision in a 2-1, 10-inning loss, pitching five innings of seven-hit, one-run ball.

UMaine plays at home for the first time this season with a noon doubleheader on Saturday and a noon single game on Sunday. It has not been determined which game Courtney will start.

Courtney made four non-conference starts last season before suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery last April. He became a medical redshirt.

He made his first start in a year last month, going four innings in a 16-0 loss at the University of Alabama. He allowed nine hits and seven runs with three walks and two strikeouts. He threw 79 pitches.

The graduate student has a career 12-16 record with a 3.86 earned run average. He has struck out 163 and walked 83 in 228 2/3 innings.

Courtney was scheduled to pitch in relief at Stony Brook last Sunday but starter Cody Laweryson took a perfect game into the seventh inning of a game the Black Bears eventually lost 2-0.

“My arm feels great. Everything felt good after the start,” said Courtney, who was named a freshman All-American in 2015 and was also an All-America East second-team pick and an All-Rookie selection after going 5-6 with a 3.24 ERA.

“We had planned for me to get extra rest and I’m ready to get back out there this weekend,” Courtney said.

Even though he got roughed up by Alabama, he said his fastball was clocked at 93-94 mph in the first inning and he held it for 60 pitches.

“My velocity and endurance were there. But I’ve got to sharpen up my secondary pitches. My curve, slider and changeup weren’t quite where they needed to be,” Courtney said.

“I was dealing with adrenaline and stuff and I hadn’t pitched in over a year. I had to get that one out of the way. Now I’m going to lock it in for the conference.”

He said arms don’t completely recover from Tommy John surgery until 18 months after the surgery so he has more room for improvement.

“It’s definitely exciting to be back home, too. We have been on the road for a while. We’re ready to be back,” Courtney said.

He was off to a great start last year with a 1-1 record — the win coming over nationally-ranked Miami — and a 2.57 earned run average until his elbow acted up. Hitters batted only .179 against him.

“He has been a big part of our success the last five years. Having him back will be a confidence booster for us,” said UMaine senior third baseman Danny Casals.